Lockheed Offers Licenses for Commercial Ground Control, Mission Planning Software

Lockheed Martin has begun offering licenses to commercial satellite developers and operators looking to use its Horizon command and control and Compass mission planning software for future space missions.

The company said the C2 and mission planning platforms are designed to help satellite companies enable autonomous operations, orbit management and formation flying for constellations of all sizes.

Compass applications include altitude control, downlink scheduling, orbit management, payload scheduling, contact planning and rules-based planning.

Horizon, on the other hand, offers intuitive user displays and features commanding, storage and analytics, scheduled execution and telemetry processing capabilities.

Both platforms have been used in over 50 spacecraft for various government and commercial space missions.

“Compass and Horizon offer the flexibility to meet a variety of constellation requirements, benefitting user companies in such a way that they can focus on providing services to their customer versus managing the complexities of flying their satellites,” said Paul Koether, program director at Lockheed’s space business.