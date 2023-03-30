in News, Space

Lockheed’s Newly Formed Subsidiary to Focus Lunar Mission Infrastructure Services; Joe Landon Quoted

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joelandon/overlay/photo/
Lockheed's Newly Formed Subsidiary to Focus Lunar Mission Infrastructure Services; Joe Landon Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin has launched a new subsidiary with the goal of providing an infrastructure-as-a-service platform for government and commercial missions to the moon.

Crescent Space Services will initially offer the Parsec suite of communications and navigation services to keep lunar surface explorers and equipment connected to Earth using a small lunar satellite network, Lockheed said Wednesday.

Joe Landon, former vice president of advanced programs development at Lockheed’s space unit, will serve as CEO of the newly formed business.

“Crescent is well positioned to serve the upcoming wave of lunar science and exploration missions, including NASA’s crewed Artemis moon landings,” Landon said.

The subsidiary expects to launch the first nodes for its Parsec network sometime in 2025.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Crescent Space ServicesGovconinfrastructure as a serviceLockheed Martinlunar missionsNASAParsecSpace

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

All 4 Vendors Land Initial Task Orders Under DOD Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
All 4 Vendors Land Initial Task Orders Under DOD Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability Contract
DMI Awarded DOL Task Order for IT Support Services; Amy Rall Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DMI Awarded DOL Task Order for IT Support Services; Amy Rall Quoted