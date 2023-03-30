Lockheed’s Newly Formed Subsidiary to Focus Lunar Mission Infrastructure Services; Joe Landon Quoted

Lockheed Martin has launched a new subsidiary with the goal of providing an infrastructure-as-a-service platform for government and commercial missions to the moon.

Crescent Space Services will initially offer the Parsec suite of communications and navigation services to keep lunar surface explorers and equipment connected to Earth using a small lunar satellite network, Lockheed said Wednesday.

Joe Landon, former vice president of advanced programs development at Lockheed’s space unit, will serve as CEO of the newly formed business.

“Crescent is well positioned to serve the upcoming wave of lunar science and exploration missions, including NASA’s crewed Artemis moon landings,” Landon said.

The subsidiary expects to launch the first nodes for its Parsec network sometime in 2025.