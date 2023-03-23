ManTech Executives Discuss Google Workspace Transition; David Hathaway Lists Move Drivers

ManTech will migrate its workforce to Google Workspace, becoming the first government contractor to make the cloud platform transition, said David Hathaway, executive vice president and general manager of defense at the company.

The Department of the Army and other ManTech clients have adopted the platform, and moving company employees to the Google offering is aimed at meeting customer mission requirements, Hathaway emphasized in an interview with Troy Bertram, managing director of public sector partner ecosystem at Google Public Sector.

The migration of the Army and other government organizations aligns with ManTech’s move “to be where their customers are,” Hathaway explained. Being in Google Workspace will enable both organizations to strengthen their collaboration in a secure environment, he added.

He cited the variety of tools for productivity and cloud computing as one benefit of using Workspace, saying that it will ensure interoperability among diverse agencies with interconnected goals.

Hathaway was part of a forum also attended by ManTech executives: Mike Uster, chief information officer; Adam Rudo, EVP and GM of intelligence sector and Stephen Deitz, EVP and GM of federal civilian business.