Microsoft, Parsons Collaborating on Global Infrastructure Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity

Parsons has entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft to use the latter’s cloud and artificial intelligence platforms to advance digital transformation and cybersecurity of critical infrastructure.

Microsoft will provide its Azure cloud environment and AI tools to help Parsons provide data-informed insights to global public sector organizations on how to improve the accessibility and sustainability of their infrastructure, Centreville, Virginia-headquartered company said Wednesday.

Peter Torrellas, president of Parsons’ connected communities business unit, said the partnership will help optimize Parsons’ technology offerings in AI, digital twins, threat detection and response and smart infrastructure.

“Parsons’ deep expertise in national security and global infrastructure coupled with Microsoft Azure’s advanced cloud, cyber, and AI technologies will enable us to develop innovative solutions to address a wide range of complex challenges faced by organizations around the world,” said Angela Heise, corporate vice president for the worldwide public sector at Microsoft.

The companies will also collaborate on training and education programs to bridge the skills gap in cybersecurity and digital transformation.