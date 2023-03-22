Microsoft Vet Brian LaMacchia Joins QCI’s Technical Advisory Board

Brian LaMacchia, a Microsoft who previously led its security and cryptography team, has joined Quantum Computing Inc. as a technical advisory board member.

He was the second appointee named to the panel, which was created in February to guide and advance QCI’s technology commercialization and product rollouts, the company said Tuesday.

LaMacchia worked with Microsoft for over 25 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He led the development of quantum-resistant public-key cryptographic algorithms before retiring from the company.

His career also includes formerly working as a senior member of the technical staff in the public policy research group of AT&T ’s research division.

Currently, he serves as a co-founder of the motion picture production company Farcaster Films and president of the Farcaster Consulting Group, a company that specializes in post-quantum cryptography.

“Dr. LaMacchia is a highly active thought leader in all levels of computer security, well versed in commercial trends and best practices. I welcome his insights, advise, and network,” commented Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI.

LaMacchia said he is looking forward to advising QCI on quantum technology and its applications to cryptography and computer security.