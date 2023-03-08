Microsoft’s Federal Arm Wraps Up DIB Cybersecurity Assessment

Microsoft ’s federal business has completed a Defense Contract Management Agency test that examined the company’s cybersecurity capabilities.

The company said Tuesday it received a perfect score of 110 from DCMA’s Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center and certified third-party assessment organization Redspin for the Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program .

Per federal rulemaking, the DIBCAC High Certificate of the multinational technology company will be converted into a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level II accreditation.

John Bergin, director of fed security at Microsoft Federal, said the JSVAP test represents a “crucial step” in the company’s journey to ensuring quality and secured products.