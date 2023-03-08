in Cybersecurity, News

Microsoft’s Federal Arm Wraps Up DIB Cybersecurity Assessment

Microsoft's Federal Arm Wraps Up DIB Cybersecurity Assessment - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Microsoft’s federal business has completed a Defense Contract Management Agency test that examined the company’s cybersecurity capabilities.

The company said Tuesday it received a perfect score of 110 from DCMA’s Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center and certified third-party assessment organization Redspin for the Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program.

Per federal rulemaking, the DIBCAC High Certificate of the multinational technology company will be converted into a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level II accreditation.

John Bergin, director of fed security at Microsoft Federal, said the JSVAP test represents a “crucial step” in the company’s journey to ensuring quality and secured products. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

CybersecurityDefense Contract Management AgencyDefense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment CenterDIBCACDMCAGovconJohn BerginJoint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment ProgramJSVAPMicrosoft FederalRedspin

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Boeing Demos Anti-Jamming System for Military Satcom Platforms - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing Demos Anti-Jamming System for Military Satcom Platforms