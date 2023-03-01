Mitre Engenuity Provides Guidance on National Semiconductor Technology Center Development

Mitre Engenuity’s Semiconductor Alliance has released a paper outlining steps to guide the Department of Commerce’s planned development of a national semiconductor technology center to support the domestic chip manufacturing industry.

The paper provides four key points to developing an NSTC that delivers long-lasting impact: implementing effective and inclusive governance; setting a high-impact technology agenda; creating an operating model for technical agenda execution; and ensuring that long-term investments are sustainable, Mitre Engenuity said Tuesday.

The alliance also recommends that the NSTC stimulate a diverse semiconductor ecosystem to support the development of ancillary technology that could address industry challenges such as data center power consumption and complex system of chiplets.

According to the paper, the planned center must also build strategic partnerships and eliminate barriers to innovation.

“Our paper lays out the blueprint for how the Department of Commerce can establish an enduring national resource that will help revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry, protect American national and economic security, create jobs, and re-establish American industry leadership,” said Raj Jammy, chief technologist at Mitre Engenuity and executive director of the Semiconductor Alliance.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced the development of the NSTC to support the implementation of investments from the CHIPS and Science Act.