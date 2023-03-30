MTSI Receives $57M SSC Contract for Satellite Control Network Support

Modern Technology Solutions Inc. will provide Space Systems Command with engineering and logistics support for the maintenance and modernization of the Satellite Control Network.

Under a contract of over $57 million, MTSI will support SCN as it delivers dependable, telemetry, tracking, command, communication and control services to more than 170 satellites of the Department of Defense, National Reconnaissance Office, civil organizations and allies, the engineering and technology company said Wednesday.

MTSI will also contribute new systems and services to the U.S. Space Force unit’s Battle Management Command, Control and Communications Sustainment program as part of the contract.

“This BCS award selection is another step forward for MTSI in providing acquisition, engineering, and test leadership and best-value solutions in the space domain in support of the warfighter,” said MTSI President and CEO Kevin Robinson.