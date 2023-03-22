NASA Recognizes KBR for Small Business Contracting Practices; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR was named Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year at NASA’s Small Business Industry Awards for working with small enterprises in delivering services to the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and Ames Research Center in California.

The space agency previously recognized KBR in 2018 and and 2019 for supporting its space and research facilities, the company said Tuesday.

NASA’s SB Industry Awards honors vendors with outstanding small business partnerships and practices. KBR’s prize is based not only on its SB initiatives but also on overall contract performance and commitment to outreach campaigns led by NASA.

“As we grow, so do our small business partnerships,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR Government Solutions U.S. “This honor recognizes not only KBR’s leadership, but how we support and value our small business partnerships, and collectively work together to ensure the success of NASA missions around the globe,” added the four-time recipient of the Wash100 award.

In 2018, the professional services provider won the same award for employing small enterprises in its work with GSFC and Johnson Space Center. NASA recognized it again in 2019 for supporting ARC, and in 2020 for its contracts with JSC.

KBR is also a three-time consecutive winner of NASA’s Mentor-Protege Agreement of the Year from 2018. It was honored for being an adviser to MORI Associates and JES Tech, a woman-owned small enterprise that specializes in laboratory support and occupational medicine.