NASA Solicits Small Biz Proposals for Space Flight System Support Recompete

NASA has launched its solicitation process for the recompete of a small business set-aside contract to develop and operate space flight systems at the agency’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

The potential $98.1 million SpaceDOC III program has a base performance period of three years and a pair of two-year option periods, according to a request for proposals notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

A selected contractor will be responsible for developing, fabricating, testing and operating space flight hardware and software platforms. Work also covers the provision of ground support equipment, spares and research data.

Middleburg Heights, Ohio-based ZIN Technologies won the program’s second iteration in November 2013. The previous cost-plus-fixed-fee award was valued at $151 million over seven years.

Businesses can submit proposals for the forthcoming contract through May 3.