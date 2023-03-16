NASA Taps Iceye to Provide Satellite Data for Earth Science Research

Iceye has inked a blank purchase agreement with NASA to supply high-resolution synthetic aperture radar commercial earth observation data products.

A comprehensive suite of the Finnish microsatellite manufacturer’s SAR products including small constellation satellite data, evaluation and assessment, data cadence, data latency, area coverage and data usage policy will be delivered to the space agency in support of its Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition program, NASA said Thursday.

Established in 2017, the CSDA program aims to identify, evaluate and acquire commercial small-satellite data that support the agency’s earth science studies.

Iceye is expected to receive fixed-price BPA calls at a maximum value of $7 million per award for a five-year period.

Work is scheduled to occur at the contractor’s facilities in Irvine, California and/or other locations depending on individual calls.