NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Completes Rotation Mission to ISS

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 returned to Earth after spending 157 days at the International Space Station, marking the completion of the fifth commercial crew rotation mission to the space laboratory.

The SpaceX Crew-5, which consisted of NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, safely landed in their Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Tampa, Florida, the space agency said Sunday. 

During their mission, the crew conducted science and maintenance activities, as well as technology demonstrations including the installation of two new ISS Roll Out Solar Array to improve the station’s capabilities. 

The crew was sent to space in October 2022 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Written by Regina Garcia

