Navy Awards $85M USS Anchorage Maintenance Contract to General Dynamics Business

USS Anchorage (LPD 23)/Navysite
General Dynamics‘ NASSCO business will maintain, upgrade and repair the U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) under a contract worth up to $85.3 million. 

General Dynamics NASSCO will handle labor, production and testing efforts on USS Anchorage during the vessel’s docking selected restricted availability and assist the naval operations chief in managing the vessel’s upgrade, maintenance and repair programs, the Defense Department said Thursday. 

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and will run through July 2024.

The company bested one other offer for the firm-fixed-price contract, whose base value is $68.2 million.

Navy will obligate operations, maintenance and other procurement funding for fiscal 2023 for the contract.

Written by Regina Garcia

