Navy, Hughes Celebrate Launch of Naval Air Station 5G Network

A Hughes Network Systems-led industry team has launched a private fifth-generation wireless network at a U.S. Navy installation in Washington state.

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s 5G platform is designed to help service personnel coordinate communications over the base in real time and accelerate digital information processing work, Hughes said Thursday.

The launch comes one year after the Department of Defense awarded the company an $18 million other transaction agreement to install and demonstrate the modern NAS communications network.

Cisco, Dell, Intel, Boingo WirelessDish and JMA Wireless supported the network deployment project, with Hughes serving as the prime contractor.

Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of Hughes’ defense business, celebrated the program milestone with other industry executives and Navy officials during an event held Thursday at the naval air base.

Written by Regina Garcia

