in News

Navy Receives 4th Expeditionary Sea Base Vesel From General Dynamics Unit

USNS John L. Canley/ExecutiveBiz
Navy Receives 4th Expeditionary Sea Base Vesel From General Dynamics Unit - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Dynamics‘ NASSCO business delivered USNS John L. Canley (ESB 6), the fourth ship for the U.S. Navy’s reclassified Expeditionary Sea Base program, to the service branch on Wednesday.

According to the Naval Sea Systems Command, the vessel named after Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley can support various military operations, including airborne mine countermeasures and crisis response sea-basing.

It also is equipped with a flight deck with four aviation operating spots that can support MH-53E helicopters. 

“Today’s delivery highlights the strengths of the Navy and our industry partners, working together to bring ESB 6 and its range of capabilities to the fleet,” said Tim Roberts, strategic and theater sealift program manager at the Navy. 

General Dynamics NASSCO developed the ship under a potential $1.63B contract modification from the Navy in 2019. The vessel was christened in San Diego, California in June 2022. 

The General Dynamics business is currently working on the future USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7) at its San Diego shipyard.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

ESB 6general dynamicsGeneral Dynamics NASSCOGovconMD-53E helicoptersTim RobertsU.S. NavyUSNS John L. Canley

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Authentication Company Aware to Demo Biometric Tech at Future Digital Finance Conference; Craig Herman Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Authentication Company Aware to Demo Biometric Tech at Future Digital Finance Conference; Craig Herman Quoted
Microsoft-Mitre Partnership Seeks to Address Potential AI/ML Vulnerabilities With New Plug-in - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Microsoft-Mitre Partnership Seeks to Address Potential AI/ML Vulnerabilities With New Plug-in