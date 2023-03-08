Navy Veteran James Shaw Joins OneWeb Technologies as Chief Commercial Officer

James Shaw , a retired U.S. Navy commander, has been appointed chief commercial officer of OneWeb Technologies , a provider of secure satellite communications application offerings.

In his new role, Shaw will conduct the development and implementation of OneWeb Technologies’ commercialization strategy , the Houston, Texas-based enterprise announced on Tuesday.

“Mr. Shaw is an established commercial leader with extensive knowledge and a successful track record in strategy and development and delivery of government and commercial products in the satellite communications industry,” said Kevin Steen , CEO of OneWeb Technologies.

He highlighted Shaw’s military experience as well as his knowledge of both public and private sector markets, saying that it will be “instrumental” as the organization works toward the provision of low Earth orbit satellite communications offerings to the federal government.

“As OneWeb Technologies continues to grow, we have an incredible opportunity to deliver game-changing new satcom technologies to meet the critical communications needs of the government market,” remarked Shaw.

The executive brings more than three decades of experience in space systems operations, national security satellite systems and cybersecurity to OneWeb Technologies.

Before joining the company, Shaw held the role of vice president of information, security and operations and facility security officer at Telesat Government Solutions and earlier, he served as VP of government operations and product development at O3b Networks Government Solutions.

He also spent over seven years as director of North America and global naval and maritime services at Inmarsat before moving to the organization’s federal business arm as vice president of product development.

Beginning his military service as an assistant for military satellite communications requirements and architectures in the Navy, he later rose to the role of joint staff action officer for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He concluded his service in 2004 as head of the Navy’s satellite and tactical communications branch.