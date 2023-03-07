NOAA, L3Harris Collaborating on Enhanced Satellite Data Capacity Research

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will work with aerospace and defense company L3Harris Technologies on enhancing satellite communication technology for expanded data handling capacity.

Under a cooperative research and development agreement, the partnership will assist the multi-band multi-mission digital beamforming phased array antenna system, the agency’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service said Monday.

L3Harris is tasked to conduct development and evaluation on DPAAS, with NOAA providing access, facilities, infrastructure, power and system.

In addition, NOAA will gain expertise in architecture, implementation and integration while L3Harris will help with the expansion of DPAAS operational missions.

“The outcome from research partnerships like these will help NOAA do its job in ways that are better, smarter and faster for the key users, who depend on our data,” said Stephen Volz, director of NOAA’s Satellite and Information Service.