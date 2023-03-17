Northrop Board Adds Finance Veterans Kimberly Ross, Mary Winston

Veteran finance executives Kimberly Ross and Mary Winston have joined the board of directors of Northrop Grumman.

The company said Wednesday Ross currently serves as a non-executive director on the board of Cigna and Nestle.

Ross worked as the chief financial officer of WeWork from May 2022 to November of the same year. She also held the CFO position at oil field service firm Baker Hughes from 2014 to 2017.

Winston, meanwhile, is the president and CEO of financial and board governance consulting firm WinsCo Enterprises. Her role at Northrop adds to her growing list of board membership, including Acuity Brands, Dover and TD Bank.

Kathy Warden, chair, CEO and president of Northrop, said Winston and Ross’ respective expertise will bring value to the company’s near and long-term global growth.

“Kimberly and Mary are proven global business leaders, and we’re thrilled to have them join our board,” added the eight-time Wash100 Award recipient.