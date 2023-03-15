in Contract Awards, News

Northrop Books $57M Navy Contract Modification for MQ-4C Triton UAS Support Services

The U.S. Navy awarded a $57.4 million contract modification to Northrop Grumman for continued services in support of the MQ-4C Triton aircraft of the service branch and the Australian government. 

The aerospace and defense company will provide sustainment, engineering, logistics and test support for the unmanned aerial systems, mission control and operator training systems, the Defense Department said Tuesday. 

Northrop will also continue delivering technical support to field service representatives, as well as performing reach-back engineering support.

Majority of the work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland and in San Diego, California and will run through March 2024. 

Northrop secured a one-year, $81.9 million contract to help the Navy through support efforts on the MQ-4C unmanned aircraft systems in March 2021.

Written by Regina Garcia

