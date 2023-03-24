Northrop Tests Open Architecture-Based Radio Terminal Under Air Force Contract

Northrop Grumman conducted a flight test to demonstrate the capability of a radio terminal to provide multifunction communications support to the U.S. Air Force.

The Northrop-built Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant terminal aboard the company’s flying test bed established connectivity with a ground station using advanced data links during the test flight, the defense contractor said Thursday.

Northrop developed the SPOC terminal using open architecture and software development kit under a contract with the Air Force awarded in 2020.

“We are connecting platforms that will benefit the joint force and provide them with real-time battlespace awareness across air, space, land and sea,” said Jenna Paukstis, vice president of communications solutions at Northrop.