Northrop Touts Battle Management, C2 Capabilities in Navy Nuclear Comms Link Program Bid

Northrop Grumman has underscored its expertise in battle management, command and control to potentially support a U.S. Navy program that seeks to replace the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet.

The Navy is looking to leverage the E-XX TACAMO program to have a fleet of aircraft systems, which will take over E-6B Mercury’s airborne C2 and communication missions for U.S. strategic and non-strategic forces and the National Command Authority, and Northrop is offering its battle management and C2 capabilities, the company said Wednesday.

TACAMO is the U.S. military’s survivable communication links platform for use by NCA to connect with ballistic submarines capable of nuclear weapon delivery.

The service branch intends to derive the design of E-XX from Lockheed Martin‘s C-130J Super Hercules military transport planes, and build a modernized tool for C3 operations in nuclear warfare.

“As we’ve demonstrated with the Navy’s E-2 programs, we have been a longtime partner in helping the Navy meet its operational requirements,” said Janice Zilch, vice president of multi-domain C2 programs at Northrop.