NTIA, DOD Handpick Vendors to Demonstrate 5G Tech Interoperability

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has named seven contenders for a multi-vendor prize competition co-hosted by NTIA and the Department of Defense to demonstrate interoperability between radio access network architectures.

Contestants of the 2023 5G Challenge will perform work in pairs on two teams to test subsystems that support the fifth-generation mobile technology standard, NTIA said Thursday.

Group one pairings are Mavenir Systems/NewEdge and Radisys/Lions Technology.

Capgemini Engineering is paired with Fujitsu Network Communications and AT&T in the second group, while service-disabled veteran-owned small business GXC will also compete under that group.

One contestant of each pair will provide central and distributed units, while the second contestant will supply a radio unit. Testing phases will cover wrap-around emulation, end-to-end integration and mobility.

A panel of judges will assess the performance of subsystems throughout the contest and the NTIA Institute for Telecommunication Sciences will award cash and in-kind prizes worth up to $7 million combined.

Twenty-three white papers were submitted to the agency during the application period.