Parsons, Raytheon Among Recipients of DOD Award for Mentor-Protege Program Support

The Department of Defense has unveiled the recipients of the Nunn-Perry Award for the fiscal year 2022 in recognition of contractors supporting small businesses that contribute to major defense programs across the U.S. military.
The Nunn-Perry awardees, which include units of Parsons and Raytheon Technologies, will be presented with the award during the Mentor Protege Summit in Orlando, Florida on March 30, the Defense Department said Monday.
The awardees are:
- GeneCapture, Oakwood University, Meharry Medical College and The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship Women’s Business Center
- Parsons Government Services, KODA Technologies, Alabama State University
- Raytheon Missiles and Defense, FUSE Integration, California State University and Kentucky APEX Accelerator
- WISC Enterprises, STEM Board and Morehouse College