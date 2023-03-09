Parsons, Raytheon Among Recipients of DOD Award for Mentor-Protege Program Support

The Department of Defense has unveiled the recipients of the Nunn-Perry Award for the fiscal year 2022 in recognition of contractors supporting small businesses that contribute to major defense programs across the U.S. military.

The Nunn-Perry awardees, which include units of Parsons and Raytheon Technologies, will be presented with the award during the Mentor Protege Summit in Orlando, Florida on March 30, the Defense Department said Monday.

The awardees are: