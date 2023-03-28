Parsons Tapped to Process, Disseminate Army Intelligence; James Lackey Quoted

Parsons has secured a $16 million contract to help the U.S. Army collect, process and disseminate high-fidelity signature data over five years.

James Lackey, senior vice president for the mission solutions sector at Parsons, said in a statement published Monday that the company has more than 40 years of experience providing support services to the Department of Defense and federal agencies.

“As connectivity evolves, geopolitical conditions shift, and near-peer threats loom, our innovation and agility are bolstering readiness to help our nation confront rapidly evolving security challenges in the all-domain battlespace,” Lackey said.

The firm-fixed-price contract serves as a new line of work for Parsons.

Reston, Virginia-headquartered Parsons supports defense, national security and civilian organizations in cyber, space, intelligence, missile defense, environmental remediation, transportation and critical infrastructure areas.