in Contract Awards, News

Parsons Tapped to Process, Disseminate Army Intelligence; James Lackey Quoted

Parsons Tapped to Process, Disseminate Army Intelligence; James Lackey Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Parsons has secured a $16 million contract to help the U.S. Army collect, process and disseminate high-fidelity signature data over five years.

James Lackey, senior vice president for the mission solutions sector at Parsons, said in a statement published Monday that the company has more than 40 years of experience providing support services to the Department of Defense and federal agencies.

“As connectivity evolves, geopolitical conditions shift, and near-peer threats loom, our innovation and agility are bolstering readiness to help our nation confront rapidly evolving security challenges in the all-domain battlespace,” Lackey said.  

The firm-fixed-price contract serves as a new line of work for Parsons.

Reston, Virginia-headquartered Parsons supports defense, national security and civilian organizations in cyber, space, intelligence, missile defense, environmental remediation, transportation and critical infrastructure areas.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

dataDepartment of DefenseGovconJames LackeyParsonssignature dataU.S. Army

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Leidos Intelligence Group President Roy Stevens Honored With 2023 Wash100 Award for Driving Contract Wins & Supporting Australia Business Expansion - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos Intelligence Group President Roy Stevens Honored With 2023 Wash100 Award for Driving Contract Wins & Supporting Australia Business Expansion
Tameika Hollis Accepts 1st Wash100 Award in Meeting With Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Tameika Hollis Accepts 1st Wash100 Award in Meeting With Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson