Parsons to Build Counter-Drone, Cruise Missile System for USAFE-AFAFRICA

Parsons has secured an $18 million task order to help U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa build an air base air defense system designed to counter cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The company said Thursday it will consolidate ABAD technical baseline capabilities, build training methods for the new air defense system, develop an operational early warning capability and provide systems engineering support.

Work will occur at the Ramstein Air Defense Systems Integration Laboratory in Germany.

The task order has a one-year base period of performance along with two option years and was awarded under a 10-year, $953 million contract Parson secured in July 2021.

The contract covers the integration of a layered base security system at various U.S. military bases throughout the European and African continents.

“Our team is partnering with the Air Force to continue transforming the battlespace by developing scalable, responsive, all-domain air base defense systems that quickly detect, alert, deny, and defeat threats ranging from across the spectrum,” said John Scarlett, ABAD program manager at Parsons.