Parsons to Develop Clean Energy Tech Under Under DOE Contract Modification

Parsons has received a contract modification from the Department of Energy to continue accelerating development of clean energy technologies.

Work under the $14 million Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations award will cover a wide range of technical, program and project management support for OCED, the company said Thursday.

Parsons secured the initial task order in June 2022 under the National Nuclear Security Administration Enterprise Construction Management Services.

The modified contract includes a one-year base period along with two-year contract options.

“We have supported DOE in advancing new sustainable technologies from development to commercialization for decades and are eager to work with OCED in promoting projects to facilitate the global energy transition and spur economic growth,” said Jon Moretta, president of engineered systems at Parsons.

OCED was created in 2021 to handle large-scale clean energy demonstration projects in support of the country’s 2050 net zero climate goals.