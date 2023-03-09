Peraton Subcontracts Presidio Federal Under $2.7B DHS Cloud Optimization IDIQ

Presidio‘s federal arm has been named subcontractor of Peraton under the latter’s potential $2.7 billion data center and cloud optimization indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the Department of Homeland Security.

As the prime contractor of DCCO, Peraton will procure professional services from Presidio Federal in support of the automation, optimization and modernization of DHS’ hybrid computing environment, the subcontractor said Wednesday.

DSH’s HCE includes a data center, colocation sites and acquired commercial and private cloud services.

Thad Anderson, general manager at Presidio Federal, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting Peraton’s efforts at DHS.

“This accomplishment highlights the value our network, cloud and cybersecurity expertise brings to the engagement,” he added.