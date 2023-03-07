PM Consulting Group Rebrands as Vistant; Walter Barnes Quoted

PM Consulting Group has changed its name to Vistant as part of a rebranding effort that reflects its mission to deliver mission support services to U.S. government customers.

The rebranded company said Monday it also unveiled a new website to continue to provide customers with access to professional support services in health care and international development fields.

“What remains the same is our commitment to excellence and the drive to create lasting solutions for the most complicated humanitarian, health, and security challenges,” said Walter Barnes, president of Vistant.

The rebranding comes less than a year after Vistant secured funding from private investment firm Enlightenment Capital to help advance its growth initiatives.

Vistant supports the U.S. Agency for International Development and the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services in conducting humanitarian response and other mission efforts.