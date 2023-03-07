in News

PM Consulting Group Rebrands as Vistant; Walter Barnes Quoted

https://www.linkedin.com/in/walter-barnes-iii-58b95425/
PM Consulting Group Rebrands as Vistant; Walter Barnes Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

PM Consulting Group has changed its name to Vistant as part of a rebranding effort that reflects its mission to deliver mission support services to U.S. government customers.

The rebranded company said Monday it also unveiled a new website to continue to provide customers with access to professional support services in health care and international development fields.

“What remains the same is our commitment to excellence and the drive to create lasting solutions for the most complicated humanitarian, health, and security challenges,” said Walter Barnes, president of Vistant. 

The rebranding comes less than a year after Vistant secured funding from private investment firm Enlightenment Capital to help advance its growth initiatives.

Vistant supports the U.S. Agency for International Development and the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services in conducting humanitarian response and other mission efforts.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Enlightenment CapitalGovconPM Consulting GrouprebrandingVistantWalter Barnes

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

NOAA, L3Harris Collaborating on Enhanced Satellite Data Capacity Research - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NOAA, L3Harris Collaborating on Enhanced Satellite Data Capacity Research
Riverside Research Assembles Team to Support DARPA's Computing Software Security Initiative - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Riverside Research Assembles Team to Support DARPA’s Computing Software Security Initiative