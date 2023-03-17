Poland’s $150M Hellfire Missile Purchase Request Gets State Department Clearance

The State Department has approved the Poland government’s request to procure 800 AGM-114RR2 Hellfire missiles under a foreign military sales agreement valued at approximately $150 million.

Lockheed Martin will serve as the principal contractor in the FMS deal, which includes four M36 Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles as well as technical, spare, repair, storage, logistics and program support services, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.

Hellfire II is a semi-active laser-guided missile and principally serves as an air-to-ground weapon for several service branches such as the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Air Force.

Poland plans to use the acquired capabilities to modernize its armed forces, bolster its homeland defense and counter regional threats.

DCSA said the deployment of U.S. government or contractor personnel will not be required under the potential sale.