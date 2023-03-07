Marino Carducci Promoted to Military Engine Production VP at Pratt & Whitney

Marino Carducci, most recently executive director of commercial engines at Pratt & Whitney, has been promoted to vice president of military engine production at the Raytheon Technologies subsidiary.

He started his career at Hamilton Sundstrand and managed engines and control systems there as a director, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Carducci then worked at United Technologies Corp. as executive director of PW Engine Systems and held a similar title at Collins Aerospace, which was created in 2018 after UTC acquired and merged Rockwell Collins with the conglomerate’s aerospace systems business.

His service at the engine builder continued following the UTC-Raytheon combination in 2020.

Pratt & Whitney said Monday it received a potential $8 billion award that funds 15-16 production lots of the F135 engine and includes an option to execute production lot 17.