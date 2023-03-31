QinetiQ US Secures $93M Army Contract for Digital Night Vision Tech Program; Shawn Purvis Quoted

QinetiQ‘s U.S. business arm has secured a four-year, $92.6 million contract to help the U.S. Army develop and test digital night vision technology to provide situational awareness to warfighters operating in a low-light environment.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, QinetiQ US will perform development, integration, experimentation and laboratory and platform testing of digital imaging, processing, network architecture and display technologies, the company said Thursday.

“Digital Night Vision Technology will better enable soldiers to view and understand information in tactical environments allowing them to react and respond to real-time data,” said Shawn Purvis, President and CEO of QinetiQ US and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

The Army expects DNVT to function as a fully digital night vision device that features full-color displays and image processing hardware and algorithms to enable augmented reality via an open standards network, according to solicitation documents posted on SAM.gov.