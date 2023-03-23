Quantum Computing Company Strangeworks Completes Series A Funding Round

Strangeworks, an Austin, Texas-based software company focused on quantum computing, has closed a round of Series A financing led by Hitachi Ventures and will use the investment to support efforts to offer quantum-inspired technologies, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and other tech platforms.

IBM and Raytheon Technologies participated in the Series A round, which raised $24 million in funding, Strangeworks said Tuesday.

Strangeworks also secured follow-on investment from GreatPoint Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Ecliptic Capital.

“We believe Strangeworks’ platform and their ability to make quantum and high-performance computing more accessible can support a wide range of applications in the aerospace, defense, and commercial sectors,” said Dan Ateya, president and managing director at Raytheon’s venture capital arm RTX Ventures.

