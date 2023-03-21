in Contract Awards, News

Raft to Build Air Force ABMS Communication Broker; Shubhi Mishra Quoted

The U.S. Air Force has selected digital consulting firm Raft to develop a communication broker for the service branch’s cloud-based command and control system.

Raft said Monday it will design, develop and integrate the Advanced Battle Management System communication broker and use a decentralized data fabric to enable the Air Force and Space Force to accelerate the find, fix, track and targeting command and control process.

The open architecture technology will support the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management.

“Our team’s data engineering expertise and experience, coupled with our commitment to being at the tip of the spear for innovation in data and AI, has positioned us as the ideal partner to build the data backbone for ABMS,” said Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of Raft.

The Air Force received 13 bids for the five-year contract via a full and open competition.

ABMS is the service branch’s contribution to the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative to connect all elements of military operations across the land, air, sea, space and cyber domains.

“We look forward to solving the hard engineering data problems to achieve operationalized ABMS and JADC2,” said Mishra.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

