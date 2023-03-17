Raj Iyer Assumes Lead Role at ServiceNow’s Global Public Sector Unit

Raj Iyer, former chief information officer at the U.S. Army, has started his new role as head of ServiceNow’s global public sector business.

His newly created position involves expanding strategies, driving market growth, and overseeing digital transformation in the segment, the software company said Monday.

“We have a huge opportunity to truly transform the public sector through cloud‑based digital technologies,” Iyer noted.

The two-time Wash100 winner returned to industry after nearly two and half years in the job of Army CIO and was in charge of the branch’s $18 billion annual IT budget for enterprise information management and technology programs.

He oversaw the Army’s Digital Transformation Strategy, helped the service accomplish Unified Network Plan and Data Plan goals and led the development of a warfighting cloud currently used in Ukraine assistance missions.

During his earlier career with the branch, he held the roles of chief technology officer and acting deputy CIO at Army Materiel Command

Iyer previously worked at Deloitte Consulting from 2015 to 2020, initially as senior manager of technology strategy within the firm’s defense and national security segment and later as managing director of government and public services.

