Raytheon Awarded Air Force Contract for Engineering Technical Services

Raytheon Technologies has secured a $14.4 million contract to provide the U.S. Air Force and international military customers with contractor engineering and technical services for aircraft systems maintenance.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract was awarded on a sole source basis and covers unclassified foreign military sales to Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

CETS work will support various aircraft systems, including the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets and EA-18G electronic warfare aircraft, and subsystems such as the AN/APG-65/65(V)/73/79 radar, according to previous solicitation documents.

Work will occur at Air National Guard locations and foreign military bases through Sept. 15, 2025.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center serves as the contracting activity.