Raytheon Offers Cybersecurity Scholarship Opportunities for Historically Underrepresented Population; Jon Check Quoted

Raytheon Technologies will award three cybersecurity scholarships through a partnership with the International Information System Security Certification Consortium’s charitable foundation to qualified candidates considered historically underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math fields. 

ISC(2) said Thursday the Center for Cyber Safety and Education will evaluate applications based on a set of criteria, including financial need, from students with a general point average of at least 3.3.

Raytheon’s scholarship program is open to senior high school, undergraduate and graduate students from eligible minority groups.

“The lack of diversity in STEM career fields is well documented – as is the business case for greater diversity,” said Jon Check, executive director of cyber protection solutions at Raytheon’s intelligence and space business.

Check added that diversity initiatives can encourage brainstorming and problem-solving work in the cybersecurity industry workforce.

The center will accept applications until May 1.

Written by Kacey Roberts

