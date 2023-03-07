Raytheon to Lead Systems Integration Work on Navy’s Narcotic Detection Radar

Raytheon Technologies was tapped by the U.S. Navy to integrate hardware and software for the relocatable over-the-horizon radar, which is used in long-range detection of narcotics being smuggled into the country.

The company said Monday it will help improve maritime enhancements to the radar as the project’s lead systems integrator.

Raytheon manufactured the ROTHR for the Navy in the 1990s. It continues to provide support for the system, including operations, sustainment and upgrades.

Under the contract, the company will integrate digital receivers, high power transmitters, and other hardware with advance maritime tracking capability and clutter mitigation technology. The enhancements will enable the Navy to detect ships and aircraft with illegal narcotics up to 3,000 kilometers away from U.S. borders.

“Across the company, we are continuing to improve our technologies and capabilities to provide next-level solutions and over-the-horizon radars are no exception,” said Paul Ferraro, president of air power at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.