in Contract Awards, News

Raytheon to Lead Systems Integration Work on Navy’s Narcotic Detection Radar

Raytheon Technologies (website)
Raytheon to Lead Systems Integration Work on Navy's Narcotic Detection Radar - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon Technologies was tapped by the U.S. Navy to integrate hardware and software for the relocatable over-the-horizon radar, which is used in long-range detection of narcotics being smuggled into the country.

The company said Monday it will help improve maritime enhancements to the radar as the project’s lead systems integrator.

Raytheon manufactured the ROTHR for the Navy in the 1990s. It continues to provide support for the system, including operations, sustainment and upgrades.

Under the contract, the company will integrate digital receivers, high power transmitters, and other hardware with advance maritime tracking capability and clutter mitigation technology. The enhancements will enable the Navy to detect ships and aircraft with illegal narcotics up to 3,000 kilometers away from U.S. borders.

“Across the company, we are continuing to improve our technologies and capabilities to provide next-level solutions and over-the-horizon radars are no exception,” said Paul Ferraro, president of air power at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

GovconPaul Ferraroraytheon technologiesRelocatable Over-the-Horizon RadarROTHRU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Marino Carducci Promoted to Military Engine Production VP at Pratt & Whitney - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Marino Carducci Promoted to Military Engine Production VP at Pratt & Whitney
Edgar Sevilla Joins DTC Government Solutions as Chief Software Architect - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Edgar Sevilla Joins DTC Government Solutions as Chief Software Architect