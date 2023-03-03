Raytheon Unit Invests in Neural Propulsion System for Radar Tech Development

Neural Propulsion System received a strategic investment from Raytheon Technologies‘ venture capital arm RTX Ventures via a series B funding.

Through the investment, Neural Propulsion Systems will develop a radar technology equipped with enhanced resolution and longer range for mobile and defense applications, the artificial intelligence company said Thursday.

The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

The Pleasanton, California-headquartered company will leverage its AtomicSense radar platform to develop better resolution, scanning features and reliability.

“NPS’ advances in radar technology will open the door for a great range of radar applications such as the defense of our airspace,” said Dan Ateya, president and managing director at RTX.