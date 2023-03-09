Red 6 to Equip TF-50 Aircraft With Augmented Reality Training Tech

Red 6 will integrate its augmented reality training platform into the TF-50 jets that Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries co-developed.

The Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System is intended to provide pilots and ground operators with new capabilities to spot and react to real-time, high-speed synthetic threat environments, Lockheed said Tuesday.

Under the partnership, ATARS will be applied to different variants of the light-attack plane and eventually into operational Lockheed fighters including the F-16, F-22 and F-35.

“Readiness and lethality are critical if our warfighters are to prevail against peer adversaries. Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries aircraft are ideal platforms for our Augmented Reality system,” said Daniel Robinson, founder and CEO of Red 6, a Lockheed venture portfolio company.