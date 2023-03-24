in Contract Awards, News

Riverside Research Secures Air Force Contract for Technical Sensor Radar Support; Steven Omick Quoted

Riverside Research will provide the Air Force Technical Applications Center with a range of technical sensors radar support under an $18.6 million sole-source contract.

Under the seven-year contract, Riverside Research will perform engineering, operations, programming, logistics and sustainment support for the dual-band COBRA KING radar system of the U.S. Air Force surveillance organization, the non-profit company said Thursday. 

The contract builds on the partnership between Riverside Research and AFTAC of over 25 years and supports the center’s advancement of technologies to achieve mission objectives.

“We are honored to continue our long-standing, trusted partnership with AFTAC in advancing national radar missions by providing our technical expertise to solve national security challenges,” said Steven Omick, president and CEO of Riverside Research. 

Written by Regina Garcia

