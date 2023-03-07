Riverside Research Assembles Team to Support DARPA’s Computing Software Security Initiative

Riverside Research has partnered with two companies and one university to develop technology under a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program aimed at disrupting cyber attackers’ exploitation mechanism in computing platforms.

The nonprofit scientific research organization on Monday unveiled High Peaks Cyber, BedRock Systems and Boston University as teammates on the Hardening Development Toolchains Against Emergent Execution Engines project.

DARPA chose nine multisector teams to help the agency address objectives for HARDEN.

The Riverside Research-led team plans to use approaches that would automatically translate emergent vulnerabilities, software products and Sensor Open Systems Architecture specifications to the Universal Composability for Preventing Adversarial Composition Techniques Domain-Specific Language.

Mike Clark, associate director of secure and resilient systems at Riverside Research, said the nonprofit aims to produce technology that can help the Department of Defense secure open architectures.