Cloudera’s Rob Carey: New White House Strategy Opens Door for Cyber Role Clarification, Accountability

Some technology sector leaders warn that implementing the National Cybersecurity Strategy could be hindered by workforce, funding and data sharing challenges, FCW reported Thursday.

The White House on Thursday published the 35-page strategy in a push to defend U.S. assets in the digital space better while promoting accountability among software vendors.

While the experts commended the plan, some expressed concern that the policies would not be adequately implemented as the government struggles to hire enough skilled talent. The Office of the National Cyber Director responded that it expects to complete an additional strategy to address the workforce issue.

Robert DuPree, manager of government affairs at Telos, told the publication he believes the administration needs “a more detailed plan” to execute the new policies along with current directives on a limited budget.

Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions and a previous Wash100 winner, said the strategy offers the government an avenue to clarify federal cybersecurity roles and responsibilities.

“This strategy is likely a multi-year journey and the resources necessary to achieve the goals are not yet defined, but they are the price to pay for entry into the new digital age,” the former Department of the Navy chief information officer added.

Sign up for the Potomac Officers Club’s 4th Annual CIO Summit, where Rob Carey will act as keynote introducer and Department of Defense CIO John Sherman will deliver the opening address. Register here.