SAP NS2 Gets FedRAMP Certification for Cloud-Based ERP Platform; Lillian Chang Quoted

SAP National Security Services has received certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-based enterprise resource planning platform that could enable government customers to manage their digital transformation efforts.

The SAP S/4HANA Cloud, PCE private cloud edition achieved the certification from the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board, allowing government clients to deploy the platform as a software-as-a-service offering within SAP NS2’s cloud environment, dubbed Cloud Intelligent Enterprise, the company said Tuesday.

Lillian Chang, senior vice president of product strategy at SAP NS2, said the FedRAMP authorization obtained for SAP S/4HANA could enable the company to help public sector clients accelerate ERP technology adoption.

SAP S/4HANA, PCE works to protect operational data and mission-critical applications and comes with capabilities meant to help government customers meet compliance requirements.