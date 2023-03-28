SciTec to Continue Development Work on Sensor Specific Processing Tech Under Space Force Task Order

Princeton, New Jersey-based SciTec will continue to develop its sensor specific processing system for the legacy Space Based Infrared Sensor under a task order awarded by Space Systems Command in support of the U.S. Space Force’s Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution program.

The task order valued at $45.8 million was awarded through the Space Enterprise Consortium other transaction authority following the completion of a competitive initiative over a period of nine months to develop a capability to deliver technical intelligence, missile defense, missile warning and battlespace awareness using data derived from SBIRS, the small business said Monday.

“Delivering the sensor specific processing for the legacy SBIRS sensors within the FORGE modernized cyber-resilient architecture ensures these critical systems integrate seamlessly with the FORGE ground solution and contribute hand-in-hand with the NextGen OPIR, MEO Missile Tracking/Missile Warning, and proliferated LEO systems currently in development,” said David Simenc, vice president for defense, intelligence and space solutions at SciTec.

SciTec will perform work through its software application development facilities in Boulder, Colorado.

Mike Diestel, program manager for FORGE SSP at SciTec, said the award recognizes the performance of the company’s platform and collaboration on the prototype with Radiance Technologies and the launch and missile defense systems division of Northrop Grumman’s space systems sector.

In September, SciTec booked a Space Force contract to work on the mission data processing application provider effort under the FORGE program.