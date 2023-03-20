in News, Space

SDA Soliciting Bids for Sabre Space-Based Sensor Payload Program

The Space Development Agency has begun seeking proposals for an other transaction agreement to build space-based sensor payloads for collecting and disseminating data from ballistic and hypersonic missile tests.

Through the OTA, SDA seeks to design, build and test three Sabre flight units for integration into the National Defense Space Architecture Experimental Test Bed constellation, according to a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

Contract work will also include payload integration support and operations and sustainment services.

The Sabre systems will feature alternative pointing, navigation and timing and tactical electronic support capabilities. 

SDA said the Sabre program aims to verify the mission payload functions and operation concepts prior to potential integration into the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Tranches.

Responses to the request for proposals are due April 17.

