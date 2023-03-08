Shift5 Board Adds Former SOCOM Commander Richard Clarke to Board of Directors

Richard Clarke, a retired four-star general who served the U.S. Army for nearly 40 years, has joined the board of directors of Rosslyn, Virginia-based technology company Shift5 .

The company said Tuesday Clarke left the service in August 2022 as the commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command.

Previously, he served as the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s director for strategic plans and policy at the Department of Defense, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division and 7th Ranger Regiment as well as cadet commandant at the West Point Military Academy.

“The knowledge and insight General Clarke brings from his numerous command positions – with USSOCOM, with the Joint Staff J5, and more – will be instrumental to ensuring Shift5 continues to align its solutions to the entire spectrum of warfighters who operate in contested environments,” said Josh Lospinoso, co-founder and CEO of Shift5.

Using real-time serial bus data from military platforms and weapons systems, Shift 5 provides anomaly detection and operational intelligence for its clients including the army and aviation companies.