SPA Books NAVSEA Contract Supporting AUKUS Agreement; Terry Benedict Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis has won a potential $24.4 million contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command to support the direct reporting program manager’s AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Office.

Under the award, SPA is responsible for providing advisory and assistance services to progress the office’s role in the AUKUS agreement, a security pact between the U.S., UK and Australia intended to help Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

“We are honored to be named the prime services provider for this immensely important work in support of global security,” said SPA President Terry Benedict, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral.

“Our longstanding relationships with the U.S. and Australian submarine forces position us well to deliver high-impact results, quickly and efficiently, leveraging our unique analytic tools and highly qualified workforce,” he said.

Contracting services will include engineering and maintenance planning, executive coordination, strategic advice and operational analysis assistance to aid the office’s shift into execution.

SPA will conduct these activities primarily in the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., while a smaller portion of the work will be performed at UK and Australian partner locations.

Earlier this month, SPA secured a spot on a $995 million, multi-award contract vehicle to provide similar services to Air Forces in Europe and Africa, making the company eligible to compete for task orders for technical and analytical work regarding USAFE-AFAFRICA’s policy development, administration and systems operations.

In February, SPA won a $163.8 million contract extension also from NAVSEA to deliver engineering and technical support for its Above Water Sensors & Lasers Directorate within the command’s integrated warfare systems program executive office.