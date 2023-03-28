Spire to Compete for Orders Under $59M NOAA Satellite Weather Data Contract; Chuck Cash Quoted

Spire Global has landed a position on a potential $59 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for satellite weather data.

Spire will compete for orders to provide NOAA with real-time radio occultation data that consists of vertical profiles of atmospheric measurements, which will be utilized for NOAA’s weather forecast, model and climate research, the space data and analytics company said Monday.

The award is part of the Commercial Weather Data Program’s Radio Occultation Data Buy II handled by the agency.

Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales at Spire, said the contract work aims to mitigate the impacts of extreme weather. “Our long-standing relationship with NOAA demonstrates the value of assimilating commercial satellite data into weather models to improve forecasts,” he added.