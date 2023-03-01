SpyCloud Launches Ransomware Risk Detection Tool; Ted Ross Quoted

SpyCloud has unveiled a platform designed to help organizations reduce the risk of ransomware attacks by enabling them to detect malware infections that provide threat actors with entry points.

SpyCloud Compass adopts Post-Infection Remediation, an approach that enables security professionals to mitigate ransomware attacks by invalidating application credentials and session cookies stolen by cyberthreat actors using infostealer malware, the company said in a Jan. 25 new release.

Ted Ross, CEO and co-founder of SpyCloud, said Compass works to provide the security team with information on infected devices used in accessing workforce applications to help address vulnerabilities that attackers use to steal, wipe or encrypt corporate data.

“Wiping the infection off a device may sever the connection with the criminal, but it doesn’t address the authentication and access data they’ve already stolen. Post-Infection Remediation is now a requirement for organizations looking to address the gaps in their ransomware prevention framework,” added Ross.

SpyCloud Compass is designed to speed up incident response times and uncover compromised credentials, cookies and related assets for third-party applications.