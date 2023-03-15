SpyCloud Report: Government Devices More Prone to Malware Infection

A new SpyCloud study identified malware as the key cyberthreat that led to the most incidents of user data exposure in 2022 and indicated that government devices were more prone to malware infection than enterprise systems.

The 2023 SpyCloud Identity Exposure Report, released Tuesday, investigated almost 22 billion records from devices and cookie sessions, as well as 721.5 million exposed passwords and other credentials recovered from cybercriminals.

Researchers found the number of .gov e-mail breaches increased by 14 percent to 695 in the past year and 61 percent of agency personnel who reused their passwords had more than one code exposed during the period.

Malware exfiltrated nearly 74 percent of government credentials worldwide, out of over 22 million devices infected last year, according to the report.

Overall, public sector cybersecurity incidents across the globe rose 95 percent, SpyCloud noted. The company added that the U.S., India and China were the most targeted countries.